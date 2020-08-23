in Music News

Matt Maeson’s “Hallucinogenics” Officially Earns #1 At Alternative Radio

“Hallucinogenics” jumps to #1 this week.

Matt Maeson by Rozwell, promo photo courtesy of Atlantic Records publicity

Last summer, Matt Maeson scored his first alternative radio #1 with “Cringe.”

This summer, he scores his second.

Up three places, the artist’s “Hallucinogenics” earns #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative chart. The song received 2,829 spins during the August 16-22 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 215 spins.

“Hallucinogenics” seizes the throne from Weezer’s “Hero,” which falls to #2 on this week’s chart. Despite the chart slip, “Hero” actually enjoyed a slight airplay increase (+82 to 2,806).

twenty one pilots’ “Level Of Concern” holds at #3 this week, and The Head and The Heart’s “Honeybee” declines two places to #4. Up two places, All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” takes #5.

hallucinogenicsmatt maeson

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

