Matt Maeson’s “Hallucinogenics” Officially Earns #1 At Alternative Radio

Last summer, Matt Maeson scored his first alternative radio #1 with “Cringe.”

This summer, he scores his second.

Up three places, the artist’s “Hallucinogenics” earns #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative chart. The song received 2,829 spins during the August 16-22 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 215 spins.

“Hallucinogenics” seizes the throne from Weezer’s “Hero,” which falls to #2 on this week’s chart. Despite the chart slip, “Hero” actually enjoyed a slight airplay increase (+82 to 2,806).

twenty one pilots’ “Level Of Concern” holds at #3 this week, and The Head and The Heart’s “Honeybee” declines two places to #4. Up two places, All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” takes #5.