BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” Going For Immediate Pop Radio Airplay Following Release

“Ice Cream,” the eagerly anticipated collaboration between BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez, will arrive at 12AM ET this coming Friday, August 28.

In addition to launching digitally, “Ice Cream” will be available for immediate pop radio airplay.

Interscope confirms that the collaboration will be serviced for radio at launch, and the first playlist adds will be reported in conjunction with the September 1 add board (its “impact date”).

Should it succeed, “Ice Cream” will be the first BLACKPINK song to chart at pop radio. The immensely popular group closest flirtation with the Top 40 came courtesy of “Kill This Love,” which went as high as #47.

