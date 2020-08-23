in Music News

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Returns To #1 At Alternative Radio, Scoring 13th Week On Top

“Blinding Lights” is back to #1.

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights Video Screen | Republic

In a further testament to its enduring resonance, The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” returns to #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

Up one place, “Blinding Lights” scores a thirteenth overall week at the peak. The song received 6,098 spins during the August 16-22 tracking period, which trails last week’s mark by 117 but still ranks as the format’s best tally.

Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go,” which spent the past two weeks at #1, falls to #2 with 6,096 spins (-135).

Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” rises one spot to #3, while Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” slides one spot to #4. Up two places, Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” takes #5.

