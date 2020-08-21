Lukas Graham, Lewis Capaldi Scheduled For “Good Morning America” Performances

As August draws to a close, ABC has confirmed new performers for its popular “Good Morning America” program.

According to the network, Lukas Graham will perform on the Tuesday, August 25 edition of the show. The episode will also feature Mark Cuban and Barbara Corcoran, as well as a cooking segment with Michael Spurlock.

Lewis Capaldi will then perform on August 28 as part of the GMA Summer Concert Series. Complete listings follow:

Monday, August 24— Executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson & actress Mary J. Blige (“Power Book II”); cooking with TikTok star chef Shereen Pavlides

Tuesday, August 25— A performance by Lukas Graham; financial advice from Sharks Mark Cuban & Barbara Corcoran; cooking with TikTok star chef Michael Spurlock

Wednesday, August 26— Cooking with TikTok star chef Jessica Woo

Thursday, August 27— Host Carlos Watson (“The Carlos Watson Show”); author Eden Grinshpan (“Eating Out Loud”)

Friday, August 28— The GMA Summer Concert Series continues with a performance by Lewis Capaldi

Saturday, August 29—Binge This! with Daryn Carp