in Music News

“Dynamite” Already Unofficially Posts BTS’ Biggest Opening Day YouTube Viewership Number

“Dynamite” has amassed over 75 million views.

BTS - Dynamite Video | Big Hit Entertainment

With more than seven hours remaining in its first day, “Dynamite” has already delivered the biggest YouTube opening of BTS’ career.

As of press time at 4:55PM ET Friday, the public (and technically unofficial) view counter boasts 75.2 million views. That figure tops the group’s previous career high of 74.6 million, which was set by “Boy With Luv (featuring Halsey).”

The focus will, of course, turn to whether “Dynamite” can break the all-time record. BLACKPINK currently holds that distinction, as its “How You Like That” scored 86.3 million views on opening day this June.

“Dynamite” is also poised to set new BTS career high marks at radio and on Spotify.

btsdynamite

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

“Dynamite” Claims #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart, Instrumental #2, Other BTS Songs Also Charting

Lukas Graham, Lewis Capaldi Scheduled For “Good Morning America” Performances