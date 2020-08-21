“Dynamite” Already Unofficially Posts BTS’ Biggest Opening Day YouTube Viewership Number

With more than seven hours remaining in its first day, “Dynamite” has already delivered the biggest YouTube opening of BTS’ career.

As of press time at 4:55PM ET Friday, the public (and technically unofficial) view counter boasts 75.2 million views. That figure tops the group’s previous career high of 74.6 million, which was set by “Boy With Luv (featuring Halsey).”

The focus will, of course, turn to whether “Dynamite” can break the all-time record. BLACKPINK currently holds that distinction, as its “How You Like That” scored 86.3 million views on opening day this June.

“Dynamite” is also poised to set new BTS career high marks at radio and on Spotify.