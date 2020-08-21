in TV News

Bright Eyes, James Bay, Madison Beer, Maren Morris Performing On “Late Late Show With James Corden”

CBS just confirmed a strong lineup of “Corden” performers.

Four new installments of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” will air this coming week, and each will feature a strong musical performer.

Bright Eyes will deliver a performance on the Monday, August 24 episode. That night’s broadcast will also feature a chat with Maisie Williams.

The following night’s episode will feature James Bay, who will deliver a musical number after Corden chats with Maya Rudolph.

Madison Beer and Maren Morris will then perform on August 26 and 27, respectively. Neither episode yet has a confirmed interview guest.

Listings via CBS follow:

Friday, August 21

Lena Waithe; musical performance by Raleigh Ritchie (OAD: 6/22/20)

Monday, August 24

Maisie Williams; musical performance by Bright Eyes (n)

Tuesday, August 25

Maya Rudolph; Fred Armisen; musical performance by James Bay (n)

Wednesday, August 26

Musical performance by Madison Beer (n)

Thursday, August 27

Musical performance by Maren Morris (n)

bright eyescbsjames bayjames cordenMadison Beermaren morristhe late late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Lukas Graham, Lewis Capaldi Scheduled For “Good Morning America” Performances