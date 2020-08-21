Bright Eyes, James Bay, Madison Beer, Maren Morris Performing On “Late Late Show With James Corden”

Four new installments of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” will air this coming week, and each will feature a strong musical performer.

Bright Eyes will deliver a performance on the Monday, August 24 episode. That night’s broadcast will also feature a chat with Maisie Williams.

The following night’s episode will feature James Bay, who will deliver a musical number after Corden chats with Maya Rudolph.

Madison Beer and Maren Morris will then perform on August 26 and 27, respectively. Neither episode yet has a confirmed interview guest.

Listings via CBS follow:

Friday, August 21

Lena Waithe; musical performance by Raleigh Ritchie (OAD: 6/22/20)

Monday, August 24

Maisie Williams; musical performance by Bright Eyes (n)

Tuesday, August 25

Maya Rudolph; Fred Armisen; musical performance by James Bay (n)

Wednesday, August 26

Musical performance by Madison Beer (n)

Thursday, August 27

Musical performance by Maren Morris (n)