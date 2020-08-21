in Music News, New Music

“Dynamite” Claims #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart, Instrumental #2, Other BTS Songs Also Charting

“Dynamite” is a dominant leader on iTunes.

BTS - Dynamite Video | Big Hit Entertainment

Shortly after its release late Thursday/early Friday, BTS’ new single “Dynamite” rocketed to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart.

It remains a dominant #1 as of press time at 12PM ET Friday. Its closest competition actually comes from itself, as an instrumental version of the track is #2 on the listing.

In conjunction with the new single release, other BTS songs are also making their presence felt on iTunes. “ON,” the official single from the previous “Map Of The Soul: 7” album era, is #19 on the chart.

“Filter” (#51), “Black Swan” (#106), and “My Time” (#138), all from the same album, are also charting inside the store’s Top 200.

— “Dynamite” is also posting strong numbers on audio streaming platforms, and the video is tracking at an elite pace on YouTube.

