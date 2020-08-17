Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky” garnered a healthy amount of opening week support at hot adult contemporary radio.
Picked up by 35 Mediabase-monitored stations, “Midnight Sky” tops this week’s Mediabase Hot AC radio add board.
The closest competition comes from Dan + Shay’s “I Should Probably Go To Bed,” which landed at 16 new stations. With 7 adds each, Jawsh 685 x & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Sirean Beat)” and Billie Eilish’s “My future” tie for third.
James Bay’s “Chew On My Heart,” a new playlist pickup for 6 stations, follows as fifth-most added.
