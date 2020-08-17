in Music News

Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“Midnight Sky” tops this week’s add board.

Miley Cyrus - Midnight Sky Cover | RCA Records

Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky” garnered a healthy amount of opening week support at hot adult contemporary radio.

Picked up by 35 Mediabase-monitored stations, “Midnight Sky” tops this week’s Mediabase Hot AC radio add board.

The closest competition comes from Dan + Shay’s “I Should Probably Go To Bed,” which landed at 16 new stations. With 7 adds each, Jawsh 685 x & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Sirean Beat)” and Billie Eilish’s “My future” tie for third.

James Bay’s “Chew On My Heart,” a new playlist pickup for 6 stations, follows as fifth-most added.

billie eilishdan + shayjames bayjason derulojawsh 685midnight skyMiley Cyrus

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Set To Replace “Adore You” In Top 5 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Taylor Swift’s “Betty” Ranks As Country Radio’s Most Added Song