Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Set To Replace “Adore You” In Top 5 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Although his “Adore You” will likely fall out of the Top 5 this week, Harry Styles’ follow-up single “Watermelon Sugar” should enter that region of the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

“Watermelon Sugar” received 671 spins on Sunday, which marked the first day of the August 16-22 tracking period. Up 7% from last Sunday’s count, the tally slots “Watermelon Sugar” at #5 on the building/real-time chart.

It would normally be unwise to make a chart prediction so early in the tracking period (especially since Sunday airplay can be erratic), but it seems safe in this case. “Watermelon Sugar” clearly has momentum – and it is facing no obvious threats from below.

The aforementioned “Adore You” is #6 on the building chart, with a spin count that trails last week’s mark by 11%. It may slow the decline as the week progresses, but the song will almost certainly finish the week below “Watermelon Sugar.”