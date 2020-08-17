Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” Remains #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” is still the biggest song at hot adult contemporary radio.

Played 6,231 times during the August 9-15 tracking period, “Before You Go” earns a second week at #1 on the Mediabase Hot AC chart. This week’s count trails last week’s mark by 61 plays but keeps the Capaldi tune narrowly ahead of the competition.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” holds at #2 with 6,215 spins (+41).

Up one place, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” takes #3. Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” concurrently jumps four spots to #4.

Down two places, Harry Styles’ “Adore You” settles for #5.