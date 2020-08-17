in Music News

Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” Remains #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“Before You Go” spends a second week at #1.

Lewis Capaldi - Before You Go video screen | Universal Music

Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” is still the biggest song at hot adult contemporary radio.

Played 6,231 times during the August 9-15 tracking period, “Before You Go” earns a second week at #1 on the Mediabase Hot AC chart. This week’s count trails last week’s mark by 61 plays but keeps the Capaldi tune narrowly ahead of the competition.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” holds at #2 with 6,215 spins (+41).

Up one place, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” takes #3. Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” concurrently jumps four spots to #4.

Down two places, Harry Styles’ “Adore You” settles for #5.

ariana grandebefore you godua lipaharry stylesLady Gagalewis capaldithe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line’s “Meant To Be” Earns Diamond Certification In United States

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Set To Replace “Adore You” In Top 5 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio