in Music News

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line’s “Meant To Be” Earns Diamond Certification In United States

“Meant To Be” crosses the 10 million unit mark.

FGL & Bebe Rexha - Meant To Be Video | WBR

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line’s record-breaking megahit has officially attained diamond status in the United States.

The RIAA confirmed the certification on Monday, August 17. The award signifies 10 million in US units, with each equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

“Meant To Be” enjoyed a record-breaking 50 weeks atop the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, while peaking at #2 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100. A true multi-format hit, “Meant To Be” topped the country and hot adult contemporary charts, while nearly reaching the apex of the pop radio listing.

“Meant To Be” follows “Cruise” as the second diamond-certified hit of FGL’s career. It is Rexha’s first.

bebe rexhaflorida georgia linemeant to be

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky,” Saweetie’s “Tap In,” Jeremy Zucker’s “Supercuts” Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” Remains #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio