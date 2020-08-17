Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line’s “Meant To Be” Earns Diamond Certification In United States

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line’s record-breaking megahit has officially attained diamond status in the United States.

The RIAA confirmed the certification on Monday, August 17. The award signifies 10 million in US units, with each equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

“Meant To Be” enjoyed a record-breaking 50 weeks atop the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, while peaking at #2 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100. A true multi-format hit, “Meant To Be” topped the country and hot adult contemporary charts, while nearly reaching the apex of the pop radio listing.

“Meant To Be” follows “Cruise” as the second diamond-certified hit of FGL’s career. It is Rexha’s first.