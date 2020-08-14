in Music News, New Music

Morgan Wallen’s “7 Summers” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart, New Miley Cyrus, Drake, Kane Brown Songs Top 5

“7 Summers” is leading the way on iTunes.

Morgan Wallen - 7 Summers Cover

New releases are making a big splash on the US iTunes sales chart Friday morning, earning four of the store’s Top 5 slots.

Morgan Wallen’s new “7 Summers” leads the way at #1 on the all-genre listing. It seized the throne from Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP,” which is down to #2.

Miley Cyrus’ new “Midnight Sky” follows at #3, ahead of Drake’s #4-charting newcomer “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk).”

Kane Brown’s “Worship You,” another newcomer, occupies #5 on the chart.

— Another recent release is just below the Top 5, as Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (The Blessed Madonna Remix, featuring Madonna & Missy Elliott)” is #6 on the listing. It arrived Thursday.

