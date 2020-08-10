in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Becomes #1 Song In America

It’s Harry Styles’ first career chart-topper.

Harry Styles’ momentous 2020 continues with another major achievement: the artist officially has the #1 song in America.

Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” rises six places to #1 on this week’s edition of the all-genre Billboard Hot 100. It concurrently improves to #1 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales subchart, while earning #2 on Radio Songs and #14 on Streaming Songs.

In reaching #1, “Watermelon Sugar” becomes Styles’ first career chart-topper — whether as a solo artist or with One Direction.

The smash hit, which is also #1 at pop radio, seizes the Hot 100 throne from Taylor Swift’s “cardigan.”

