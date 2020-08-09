in Music News

Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” Officially Reaches #1 At Hot AC Radio

“Before You Go” earns the crown at Hot AC.

Lewis Capaldi - Before You Go video screen | Universal Music

Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” predictably rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

The hit single received ~6,257 spins during the August 2-8 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 230 plays.

“Before You Go” follows “Someone You Loved” as the artist’s second #1 at the format.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which enjoyed a twelve-week reign, falls to #2 this week. Harry Styles’ “Adore You” stays at #3, while Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” rises two places to #4.

Down one spot, Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” earns #5 on this week’s chart.

