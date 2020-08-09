Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” Enters Top 5 At Hot AC Radio, Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Top 10

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” officially enters the Top 5 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.
Up two places from last week’s position, “Rain On Me” grabs #4 on this week’s listing. The superstar “Chromatica” collaboration garnered ~4,844 spins during the August 2-8 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 128.
— As “Rain On Me” hits the Top 5, Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar.” The song, which received ~4,130 spins (+459), rises two places to #9.
Both songs have also received ample interest on the pop radio front. “Watermelon Sugar” is pop’s reigning #1 song, while “Rain On Me” is a former Top 10 pop hit.
