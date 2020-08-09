in Music News

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” Enters Top 5 At Hot AC Radio, Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Top 10

“Rain On Me” and “Watermelon Sugar” make moves at Hot AC.

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga - Rain On Me video screen | Interscope

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” officially enters the Top 5 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Rain On Me” grabs #4 on this week’s listing. The superstar “Chromatica” collaboration garnered ~4,844 spins during the August 2-8 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 128.

— As “Rain On Me” hits the Top 5, Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar.” The song, which received ~4,130 spins (+459), rises two places to #9.

Both songs have also received ample interest on the pop radio front. “Watermelon Sugar” is pop’s reigning #1 song, while “Rain On Me” is a former Top 10 pop hit.

harry stylesLady Gagarain on mewatermelon sugar

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” Officially Reaches #1 At Hot AC Radio