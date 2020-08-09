in Music News

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Enjoys 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

“Watermelon Sugar” extends its reign atop the pop radio airplay chart.

Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar Video Screen | Columbia

Making good on the mid-week projection, Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” remains a dominant #1 at pop radio.

Played ~19,328 times during the August 2-8 tracking period, “Watermelon Sugar” enjoys a second week atop the Mediabase pop radio chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 684 plays.

In securing a second week atop the chart, “Watermelon Sugar” becomes Styles’ first multi-week #1. He previously ruled for a single week with “Adore You.” An enduring hit, that song remains impressively positioned at #6.

Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” holds at #2 on this week’s chart, while The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” spends another week at #3. SAINt JHN’s “Roses” keeps the #4 position, and Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” rises one spot to #5.

— “Watermelon Sugar” concurrently makes a big gain at hot adult contemporary radio, rising two places to #9.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

