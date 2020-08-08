in Music News

6ix9ine’s “PUNANI” Debuts At #2 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

“PUNANI” received over 34 million views.

Following the footsteps of his past several releases, 6ix9ine’s “PUNANI” video enjoyed a strong opening week on YouTube.

Credited with 34.5 million views during the July 31-August 6 tracking period, “PUNANI” debuts at #2 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

It, notably, earned the #2 position (and that sizable view count) despite not arriving until the middle of the tracking period.

“PUNANI” concurrently debuts at #6 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart, courtesy of its 38.9 million overall tracking period streams.

Tainy & J Balvin’s “Agua” remains #1 on the Videos chart, while BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” continues its reign atop the Songs listing.

