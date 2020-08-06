Burna Boy Set To Perform On August 13 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

To support his new album “Twice As Tall,” Burna Boy will make an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, the Nigerian artist will perform on the August 13 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will begin on Thursday night — just twenty-five minutes before “Twice As Tall” launches on US digital platforms. By the time his performance airs at around 12:25AM ET early Friday morning, the album will already be available.

The August 13 “Tonight Show” will also feature a chat with “Late Night” host Seth Meyers. Complete listings follow:

Thursday, August 6: Guests include Matthew McConaughey, Jaden Smith and musical guest Jaden. Show 1303A

Friday, August 7: Guests include Cameron Diaz, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and musical guest Kygo with OneRepublic. OAD 7/22/20

Monday, August 10: Guests include Bryan Cranston, Julia Garner and musical guest Surfaces. Show 1304A

Tuesday, August 11: Guests include Orlando Bloom, Cecily Strong and musical guest Trey Anastasio. Show 1305A

Wednesday, August 12: Guests include Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Paula Pell and musical guest Jessie Reyez. Show 1306A

Thursday, August 13: Guests include Seth Meyers and musical guest Burna Boy. Show 1307A