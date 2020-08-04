Sarah Snook Scheduled For August 11 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

On Tuesday, August 4, Emmy-nominated “Succession” cast member Matthew Macfadyen will appear on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

One week later, another Emmy-nominated “Succession” principal will appear on the program.

NBC confirms Sarah Snook for the Tuesday, August 11 edition of “Late Night.” NBC’s listing specifically identifies Snook as a “Succession” star, but it is worth noting that she also appears in the new HBO Max movie “An American Pickle.”

Jim Parsons and Yiyun Li will also appear on the August 11 “Late Night.” Complete listings follow:

Tuesday, August 4: New content shot remotely featuring guests Jake Tapper (The Lead with Jake Tapper) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) and musical guest Foster the People (Single: “Lamb’s Wool”). Thaddeus Dixon sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1022A.

Wednesday, August 5: New content shot remotely featuring guests Seth Rogen (An American Pickle) and Gillian Jacobs (I Used To Go Here). Thaddeus Dixon sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1023A.

Thursday, August 6: New content shot remotely featuring guests J.B. Smoove (Mapleworth Murders) and Dana Bash, Kaitlan Collins, & Kyung Lah (On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries). Thaddeus Dixon sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1024A.

Friday, August 7: Guests Cameron Diaz (Avaline), Billy Porter (“Be An #ArtsHero”) and musical guest Jason Aldean (Song: “Got What I Got,” Album: 9). (OAD 7/28/20)

Monday, August 10: New content shot remotely featuring guests Tracee Ellis Ross (The High Note), Luke Bryan and musical guest Luke Bryan (Song: “Born Here Live Here Die Here,” Album: Born Here Live Here Die Here). Show 1025A.

Tuesday, August 11: New content shot remotely featuring guests Jim Parsons (Hollywood), Sarah Snook (Succession) and Yiyun Li (Must I Go). Show 1026A.