in Music News

Billie Eilish’s “My Future” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“my future” predictably tops this week’s pop radio add board.

Billie Eilish - my future covert art | Darkroom/INterscope

Billie Eilish’s new single “my future” unsurprisingly claims the most added honor at pop radio.

The new single won support from 78 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, earning first place on the Mediabase pop radio add board.

Taylor Swift’s “cardigan,” which landed at 41 new stations, takes second place. Juice WRLD & Marshmello’s “Come & Go” take third with 33 pickups, while an add count of 30 slots Maroon 5’s “Nobody’s Love” in fourth place.

J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy’s “Un Dia” slides into fifth place on this week’s add board, notching 27 pickups in conjunction with its official impact.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Avenue Beat’s “F2020” (6th-most), Jeremy Zucker’s “Supercuts” (7th-most), Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me” (8th-most), DJ Khaled’s “POPSTAR (featuring Drake)” (9th-most), Zoe Wees’ “Control” (10th-most), and Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” (10th-most).

a7savenue beatbad bunnybillie eilishChris Browndj khaledDrakedua lipaj balvinjeremy zuckerjuice wrldmaroon 5marshmellomy futuretainyTaylor Swifttopicyoung thugzoe wees

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Sarah Snook Scheduled For August 11 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” Projected To Hold At #1 With 20-25K US Sales, 125-135K Total US Units