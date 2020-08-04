Billie Eilish’s “My Future” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Billie Eilish’s new single “my future” unsurprisingly claims the most added honor at pop radio.

The new single won support from 78 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, earning first place on the Mediabase pop radio add board.

Taylor Swift’s “cardigan,” which landed at 41 new stations, takes second place. Juice WRLD & Marshmello’s “Come & Go” take third with 33 pickups, while an add count of 30 slots Maroon 5’s “Nobody’s Love” in fourth place.

J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy’s “Un Dia” slides into fifth place on this week’s add board, notching 27 pickups in conjunction with its official impact.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Avenue Beat’s “F2020” (6th-most), Jeremy Zucker’s “Supercuts” (7th-most), Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me” (8th-most), DJ Khaled’s “POPSTAR (featuring Drake)” (9th-most), Zoe Wees’ “Control” (10th-most), and Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” (10th-most).