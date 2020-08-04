Debby Ryan Trends On Twitter After Releasing Stunnin’/What I’d Wear TikTok Video, Recreating “Radio Rebel” Look

Monday night, actress Debby Ryan delighted fans with a particularly noteworthy new TikTok video.

The video finds Ryan partaking in the popular “#whatidwear challenge.” Said challenge finds individuals rocking different, contextually relevant outfits with Curtis Waters’ “Stunnin’ (featuring Harm Franklin)” providing the soundtrack.

The specific theme for Ryan’s video is “what I’d wear to Fashion Week in…” She proceeds to have fun with aesthetics from her various projects, including “Jessie,” “The Suite Life On Deck,” and “Insatiable.”

In the final chapter, Ryan recreates the “Radio Rebel” “look” that became a popular Internet meme.

In addition to amassing over 14 million TikTok views in its first few hours, the video caused “Debby Ryan” to trend on Twitter. It is embedded below: