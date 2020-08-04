in TV News

Debby Ryan Trends On Twitter After Releasing Stunnin’/What I’d Wear TikTok Video, Recreating “Radio Rebel” Look

Debby Ryan’s TikTok post already has over 14 million views.

Debby Ryan - TikTok Screen

Monday night, actress Debby Ryan delighted fans with a particularly noteworthy new TikTok video.

The video finds Ryan partaking in the popular “#whatidwear challenge.” Said challenge finds individuals rocking different, contextually relevant outfits with Curtis Waters’ “Stunnin’ (featuring Harm Franklin)” providing the soundtrack.

The specific theme for Ryan’s video is “what I’d wear to Fashion Week in…” She proceeds to have fun with aesthetics from her various projects, including “Jessie,” “The Suite Life On Deck,” and “Insatiable.”

In the final chapter, Ryan recreates the “Radio Rebel” “look” that became a popular Internet meme.

In addition to amassing over 14 million TikTok views in its first few hours, the video caused “Debby Ryan” to trend on Twitter. It is embedded below:

@debbyryan

the president said to make a tiktok… ##whatidwear

♬ Stunnin’ (feat. Harm Franklin) – Curtis Waters

debby ryanradio rebel

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

