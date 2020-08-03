Taylor Swift’s “Betty” Debuts On Billboard Country Airplay Chart Ahead Of Official Impact

Taylor Swift’s “betty” does not officially impact country radio until August 17, but numerous stations have already begun playing the song.

Thanks to that early airplay, “betty” debuts on this week’s Billboard Country Airplay chart.

“betty” starts at #60 on this week’s edition of the audience-driven chart. It is one of only two debuts; Dan + Shay’s “I Should Probably Go To Bed,” the other, starts at #21 after receiving massive opening weekend support.

“betty” starts even higher on Billboard Hot Country Songs, which accounts for sales, streams and airplay from all formats. The “folklore” track grabs #6 on that all-encompassing listing, ranking as the week’s top debut.