Tate McRae Debuts On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart

Her music, including single “you broke me first,” continues to generate buzz. She also entered the MTV Video Music Awards radar as part of the PUSH Best New Artist category.

With her profile soaring, Tate McRae makes a noteworthy Billboard chart appearance this week.

The 17-year-old artist debuts on this week’s Billboard Emerging Artists chart. She specifically starts at #36 on the listing, which ranks the top artists who have yet to reach certain chart criteria on key Billboard song or album charts.

The Emerging Artists listing accounts for factors like song consumption, album sales, and social media activity.

McRae is the only new arrival on this week’s chart.