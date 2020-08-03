Maroon 5’s “Nobody’s Love,” Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s “Happy Anywhere” Debut On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Artists who worked together on NBC’s “The Voice” score debuts on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Maroon 5, fronted by former “The Voice” coach Adam Levine, earns a new arrival courtesy of its single “Nobody’s Love.” The song, which posted solid opening seek sales, streaming and radio marks, enters the Hot 100 at #46.
Blake Shelton’s “Happy Anywhere (featuring Gwen Stefani)” meanwhile arrives at #56, also due to a strong opening week of activity. Shelton and Stefani, who are romantically involved, are active coaches on NBC’s reality competition series. Shelton was present for each of Levine’s sixteen seasons as coach; Stefani appeared during three of them.
Loading…