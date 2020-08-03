in Music News

The Pretty Reckless’ “Death By Rock And Roll” Spends 2nd Week At #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart

“Death By Rock And Roll” is still the #1 song at active rock radio.

Death By Rock and Roll Cover - Fearless Records / The Chamber Group

The Pretty Reckless’ “Death By Rock And Roll” keeps the throne on this week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart.

Played 1,873 times during the July 26-August 1 tracking period, “Death” enjoys a second week at #1. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 69 plays.

Five Finger Death Punch’s “A Little Bit Off” again presents the closest competition. The former #1 holds at #2 on this week’s chart with 1,741 spins (-7).

Up one place, Shinedown’s “Atlas Falls” moves into the #3 position. Metallica’s & The SF Symphony’s “All Within My Hands” soars three places to #4 (and posts the week’s #2 airplay gain), while Volbeat’s “Leviathan” spends another week at #5.

death by rock and rollfive finger death punchmetallicashinedownthe pretty recklessthe sf symphonyvolbeat

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Maroon 5’s “Nobody’s Love,” Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s “Happy Anywhere” Debut On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song