The Pretty Reckless’ “Death By Rock And Roll” Spends 2nd Week At #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart

The Pretty Reckless’ “Death By Rock And Roll” keeps the throne on this week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart.

Played 1,873 times during the July 26-August 1 tracking period, “Death” enjoys a second week at #1. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 69 plays.

Five Finger Death Punch’s “A Little Bit Off” again presents the closest competition. The former #1 holds at #2 on this week’s chart with 1,741 spins (-7).

Up one place, Shinedown’s “Atlas Falls” moves into the #3 position. Metallica’s & The SF Symphony’s “All Within My Hands” soars three places to #4 (and posts the week’s #2 airplay gain), while Volbeat’s “Leviathan” spends another week at #5.