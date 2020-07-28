D’Arcy Carden, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, Billy Crudup, Zendaya, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Among First-Time Emmy Award Nominees

Although this year’s list of Emmy nominations features plenty of familiar faces, it also features a handful of first-time nominees.
The list of first-timers notably includes an array of principals from “Succession” — Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, Sarah Snook, Harriet Walter, and Jeremy Strong. “The Good Place” (D’Arcy Carden and William Jackson Harper), “Watchmen” (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jovan Adepo), “Shark Tank” (Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Grenier, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary) and “Queer Eye” (Bobby Berk, Kamaro Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski) also have ample representation.
Other notables on the list include Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”), Zendaya (“Euphoria”), Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”), Leslie Odom Jr (“Central Park”), Anna Kendrick (“Dummy”), Kaitlin Olson (“Flipped”), and Christoph Waltz (“Most Dangerous Game”).
The complete list of first-time nominees follows. The complete list of Emmy nominations is available here:
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Revolution
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Watchmen
Jovan Adepo – Watchmen
Mamoudou Athie – Oh Jerome, No (Cake)
Bobby Berk – Queer Eye
Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
Nicholas Braun – Succession
Kamaro Brown – Queer Eye
Nicole Byer – Nailed It!
D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place
Barbara Corcoran – Shark Tank
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Mark Cuban – Shark Tank
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Tan France – Queer Eye
Lori Greiner – Shark Tank
Shira Haas – Unorthodox
William Jackson Harper – The Good Place
Corey Hawkins – Survive
Robert Herjavec – Shark Tank
Stephan James – #FreeRayshawn
Daymond John -Shark Tank
Jasmine Cephas Jones – #FreeRayshawn
Anna Kendrick – Dummy
Kerri Kenney-Silver – Reno 911!
Matthew MacFadyen – Succession
Paul Mescal – Normal People
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
Lupita Nyong’o – Serengeti
Leslie Odom Jr. – Central Park
Kevin O’Leary – Shark Tank
Kaitlin Olson – Flipped
Yvonne Orji – Insecure
Dev Patel – Modern Love
Jeremy Pope – Hollywood
Antoni Porowski – Queer Eye
Andrew Scott – Black Mirror
Octavia Spencer – Self Made: Inspired By The Life Of Madam C.J. Walker
Sarah Snook – Succession
Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Rain Valdez – Razor Tongue
Taika Waititi – The Mandalorian
Harriet Walter – Succession
Christoph Waltz – Most Dangerous Game
Ramy Youssef – Ramy
Zendaya – Euphoria
Loading…