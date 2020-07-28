D’Arcy Carden, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, Billy Crudup, Zendaya, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Among First-Time Emmy Award Nominees

Although this year’s list of Emmy nominations features plenty of familiar faces, it also features a handful of first-time nominees.

The list of first-timers notably includes an array of principals from “Succession” — Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, Sarah Snook, Harriet Walter, and Jeremy Strong. “The Good Place” (D’Arcy Carden and William Jackson Harper), “Watchmen” (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jovan Adepo), “Shark Tank” (Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Grenier, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary) and “Queer Eye” (Bobby Berk, Kamaro Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski) also have ample representation.

Other notables on the list include Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”), Zendaya (“Euphoria”), Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”), Leslie Odom Jr (“Central Park”), Anna Kendrick (“Dummy”), Kaitlin Olson (“Flipped”), and Christoph Waltz (“Most Dangerous Game”).

The complete list of first-time nominees follows. The complete list of Emmy nominations is available here:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Revolution

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Watchmen

Jovan Adepo – Watchmen

Mamoudou Athie – Oh Jerome, No (Cake)

Bobby Berk – Queer Eye

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Kamaro Brown – Queer Eye

Nicole Byer – Nailed It!

D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place

Barbara Corcoran – Shark Tank

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Mark Cuban – Shark Tank

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Tan France – Queer Eye

Lori Greiner – Shark Tank

Shira Haas – Unorthodox

William Jackson Harper – The Good Place

Corey Hawkins – Survive

Robert Herjavec – Shark Tank

Stephan James – #FreeRayshawn

Daymond John -Shark Tank

Jasmine Cephas Jones – #FreeRayshawn

Anna Kendrick – Dummy

Kerri Kenney-Silver – Reno 911!

Matthew MacFadyen – Succession

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Lupita Nyong’o – Serengeti

Leslie Odom Jr. – Central Park

Kevin O’Leary – Shark Tank

Kaitlin Olson – Flipped

Yvonne Orji – Insecure

Dev Patel – Modern Love

Jeremy Pope – Hollywood

Antoni Porowski – Queer Eye

Andrew Scott – Black Mirror

Octavia Spencer – Self Made: Inspired By The Life Of Madam C.J. Walker

Sarah Snook – Succession

Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Rain Valdez – Razor Tongue

Taika Waititi – The Mandalorian

Harriet Walter – Succession

Christoph Waltz – Most Dangerous Game

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Zendaya – Euphoria