Season 3 Of Netflix’s “Baby” Will Be Released In September, Teaser Revealed

Netflix announces a release date for season three of “Baby.”

Baby Season 3 Teaser Image / Netflix IT

Last November, Netflix announced that its Italian drama “Baby” had been renewed for a third and final season.

Thursday, the streaming giant revealed when the third season will premiere.

A teaser posted on the Netflix Italia Instagram account and shared by the principal cast members confirms that the new episodes will be released this September.

Inspired by the Baby Squillo case, “Baby” stars Benedetta Porcaroli as Chiara and Alice Pagani as Ludo, disillusioned high schoolers who enter into the world of prostitution. Season two found Chiara diving deeper into her secret side project as a means of protecting her best friend Ludo and boyfriend Damiano (Riccardo Mandolini).

Additionally, Ludo ended up getting manipulated back into the control of her obsessive “pimp” Fiore (Giuseppe Maggio), and Damiano accidentally made an unsettling discovery.

The season three teaser follows:

babynetflix

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

