Season 3 Of Netflix’s “Baby” Will Be Released In September, Teaser Revealed

Last November, Netflix announced that its Italian drama “Baby” had been renewed for a third and final season.

Thursday, the streaming giant revealed when the third season will premiere.

A teaser posted on the Netflix Italia Instagram account and shared by the principal cast members confirms that the new episodes will be released this September.

Inspired by the Baby Squillo case, “Baby” stars Benedetta Porcaroli as Chiara and Alice Pagani as Ludo, disillusioned high schoolers who enter into the world of prostitution. Season two found Chiara diving deeper into her secret side project as a means of protecting her best friend Ludo and boyfriend Damiano (Riccardo Mandolini).

Additionally, Ludo ended up getting manipulated back into the control of her obsessive “pimp” Fiore (Giuseppe Maggio), and Damiano accidentally made an unsettling discovery.

The season three teaser follows: