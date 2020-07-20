Maroon 5 Confirms Late Thursday/Early Friday Release Date For New Song “Nobody’s Love”

“Nobody’s Love,” Maroon 5’s first new song since megahit “Memories,” finally has a release date.

According to social posts from the group, “Nobody’s Love” will launch at 9PM PT on Thursday, June 23 (which is 12AM, Friday, on the east coast).

The aforementioned “Memories” reached #1 at pop, hot adult contemporary radio and adult contemporary radio, while earning #2 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100. That song was the follow-up to the group’s enduring smash “Girls Like You (featuring Cardi B).”

Additional details for the new song, such as a promotion plan, were not available at press time.