Maddie & Tae’s “Die From A Broken Heart” Enters Top 5 At Country Radio

Maddie & Tae’s critically acclaimed, platinum-certified “Die From A Broken Heart” makes another gain on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.
Up one place, “Die From A Broken Heart” earns #5 on this week’s listing.
The #5 position is based on chart points. “Die From A Broken Heart” meanwhile ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s fifth-most played and sixth-most heard song during the July 12-18 tracking period.
“Die From A Broken Heart” is the duo’s first Top 5 hit since debut radio single “Girl In A Country Song.” That breakthrough hit ended up reaching #1 at the format; will “Die From A Broken Heart” also reach that destination?
Loading…