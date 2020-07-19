in Music News

Maddie & Tae’s “Die From A Broken Heart” Enters Top 5 At Country Radio

The platinum-selling release officially reaches the Top 5.

Tae and Maddie in Die From A Broken Heart | Video Screen | Mercury Nashville

Maddie & Tae’s critically acclaimed, platinum-certified “Die From A Broken Heart” makes another gain on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place, “Die From A Broken Heart” earns #5 on this week’s listing.

The #5 position is based on chart points. “Die From A Broken Heart” meanwhile ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s fifth-most played and sixth-most heard song during the July 12-18 tracking period.

“Die From A Broken Heart” is the duo’s first Top 5 hit since debut radio single “Girl In A Country Song.” That breakthrough hit ended up reaching #1 at the format; will “Die From A Broken Heart” also reach that destination?

die from a broken heartmaddie & tae

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Sam Hunt’s “Hard To Forget” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR,” Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” Enter Top 15 At Pop Radio, Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez, Doja Cat & Gucci Mane Songs Top 20