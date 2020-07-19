in Music News

Jackson Wang’s “100 Ways,” Katy Perry’s “Daisies” Enter Top 25 At Pop Radio; Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN,” Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me” Top 30

“100 Ways,” “Daisies,” “WHATS POPPIN” and “Breaking Me” continue their climbs.

Jackson Wang - 100 Ways video screen | WMG/12 Tone/88rising

Jackson Wang’s “100 Ways” again increases its position at pop radio, formally earning a Top 25 position on the Mediabase pop airplay chart.

Up three places, “100 Ways” grabs #24 on this week’s listing. The song received 2,710 plays during the July 12-18 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 318 spins.

Katy Perry’s “Daisies” also enters that portion of the chart, rising one place to #25. The Katy Perry single received 2,699 spins, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 89.

— As the Jackson Wang and Katy Perry songs reach the Top 25, Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN” and Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me” move into the Top 30.

A former #1 at rhythmic and current Top 5 hit at urban, “WHATS POPPIN” rises five places to #29 on this week’s pop chart. It posted a tracking period spin count of 1,888, marking a week-over-week gain of 674.

Up ten places, “Breaking Me” takes #30 on the strength of its 1,832 spins (+736).

100 waysjack harlowjackson wangwhats poppin

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR,” Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” Enter Top 15 At Pop Radio, Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez, Doja Cat & Gucci Mane Songs Top 20

Songs By Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid, Ava Max, Ashe & Niall Horan, Sia Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio