Jackson Wang’s “100 Ways,” Katy Perry’s “Daisies” Enter Top 25 At Pop Radio; Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN,” Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me” Top 30

Jackson Wang’s “100 Ways” again increases its position at pop radio, formally earning a Top 25 position on the Mediabase pop airplay chart.

Up three places, “100 Ways” grabs #24 on this week’s listing. The song received 2,710 plays during the July 12-18 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 318 spins.

Katy Perry’s “Daisies” also enters that portion of the chart, rising one place to #25. The Katy Perry single received 2,699 spins, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 89.

— As the Jackson Wang and Katy Perry songs reach the Top 25, Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN” and Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me” move into the Top 30.

A former #1 at rhythmic and current Top 5 hit at urban, “WHATS POPPIN” rises five places to #29 on this week’s pop chart. It posted a tracking period spin count of 1,888, marking a week-over-week gain of 674.

Up ten places, “Breaking Me” takes #30 on the strength of its 1,832 spins (+736).