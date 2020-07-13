in Music News

EXO-SC’s “1 Billion Views” Enters Top 5 On US iTunes Sales Chart, GFRIEND’s “Song Of The Sirens” Top 10

The Monday morning releases are making waves on US iTunes.

EXO - 1 Billion Views Video Screen | SM Entertainment

The EXO-SC subunit and GFriend each released new music Monday morning. Both releases quickly began climbing the US iTunes sales chart.

As of press time at 10:30AM ET, EXO-SC’s “1 Billion Views” is #3 on the all-genre listing. Only the “Hamilton” cast recording (#1) and Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die (#2) are presently selling at a faster pace.

GFRIEND’s “Song Of The Sirens” is meanwhile up to #9 on the chart. The six-track EP is thus far the group’s highest-charting effort on US iTunes; the previous peak of #19 came via early 2020 release “Labryinth.”

Headline Planet participated in the media showcase for “Song Of The Sirens,” at which GFRIEND performed title track “Apple” in addition to EP standout “Stairs In The North.”

