DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” Reaches #1 At Urban Radio

As it cedes its throne at rhythmic radio, DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” reaches #1 at another radio format.

Played ~5,868 times during the July 5-11 tracking period, “ROCKSTAR” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart. The spin count tops last week’s mark by a mammoth 979 plays.

Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” holds at #2 on this week’s chart, courtesy of its ~5,806 tracking week spins (+684). Roddy Ricch’s “High Fashion (featuring Mustard),” which topped the past few charts, falls to #3 this week.

Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN” climbs one place to #4, and Pop Smoke’s “Dior” slides two rungs to #5.