Kygo & Sasha Sloan’s “I’ll Wait” Reaches #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

Kygo & Sasha Sloan’s “I’ll Wait” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.
Played ~411 times during the July 5-11 tracking period, “I’ll Wait” rises one spot to #1. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 37 spins.
Up two places, Surf Mesa’s “ily (featuring Emilee)” earns #2 on this week’s listing. “ily” received ~394 tracking period plays (+38).
Regard & Raye’s “Secrets” holds at #3 this week, and Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” jumps four spots to #4. Chris Malinchak’s “When The World Stops Turning,” last week’s leader, drops to #5 this week.
