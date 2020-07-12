in Music News

Kygo & Sasha Sloan’s “I’ll Wait” Reaches #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

“I’ll Wait” reaches the pinnacle of the dance radio listing.

Kygo & Sasha Sloan - I'll Wait Lyric Video Screen | Sony/Kygo/YouTube

Kygo & Sasha Sloan’s “I’ll Wait” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

Played ~411 times during the July 5-11 tracking period, “I’ll Wait” rises one spot to #1. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 37 spins.

Up two places, Surf Mesa’s “ily (featuring Emilee)” earns #2 on this week’s listing. “ily” received ~394 tracking period plays (+38).

Regard & Raye’s “Secrets” holds at #3 this week, and Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” jumps four spots to #4. Chris Malinchak’s “When The World Stops Turning,” last week’s leader, drops to #5 this week.

