The Chicks Scheduled For Interview, Performance On July 16 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

The Chicks will release their new album “Gaslighter” on Friday, July 17.

On the eve of the release, the iconic trio will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The remote appearance will include an interview and musical performance. As of press time, The Chicks are the only guests listed for the episode.

The group was originally scheduled to appear on a March edition of “The Late Show,” but plans changed once the COVID-19 quarantines took effect. The television landscape is more predictable at this point, but the listings should still be treated as subject to change.

Next week’s full “Colbert” lineup follows:

July 16 – The Chicks