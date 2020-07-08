in TV News

The Chicks Scheduled For Interview, Performance On July 16 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

The Chicks will support “Gaslighter” with an appearance on Colbert.

The Chicks - Gaslighter video screen grab | Columbia/SME

The Chicks will release their new album “Gaslighter” on Friday, July 17.

On the eve of the release, the iconic trio will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The remote appearance will include an interview and musical performance. As of press time, The Chicks are the only guests listed for the episode.

The group was originally scheduled to appear on a March edition of “The Late Show,” but plans changed once the COVID-19 quarantines took effect. The television landscape is more predictable at this point, but the listings should still be treated as subject to change.

Next week’s full “Colbert” lineup follows:

July 13 – Norah O’Donnell, IDK
July 14 – Tom Hanks, Billy Ray & Noah Cyrus
July 15 – Ricky Gervais, W. Kamau Bell
July 16 – The Chicks

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

