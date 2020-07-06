Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” Celebrates 8th Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” continues its streak of dominance at alternative radio.
Credited with 3,133 spins during the June 28-July 4 tracking period, “Level Of Concern” enjoys an eighth week at #1 on the Mediabase alternative radio chart. This week’s count trails last week’s mark by 170 plays but keeps “Level Of Concern” ahead of the pack.
Powfu’s “death bed / coffee for your head (featuring beabadoobee)” holds at #2, and AJR’s “Bang!” spends another week at #3. Tame Impala’s “Lost In Yesterday” and The Head and the Heart’s “Honeybee” also hold steady, remaining at #4 and #5, respectively.
Loading…