Regard & RAYE’s “Secrets” Spends 2nd Week At #1 On US Dance Radio Chart; Chris Malinchak, Kygo & Sasha Sloan Make Top 3

“Secrets” is still the top song at dance radio.

Last week, Regard & RAYE’s “Secrets” reached #1 on the Mediabase US dance radio chart. This week, the collaboration retains its throne.

“Secrets” earns its second week on top thanks to a tracking period play count of ~411. Amassed during the June 21-27 tracking period, the figure tops the previous week’s mark by 1 spin.

Up eight places, Chris Malinchak’s “When The World Stops Turning” earns #2 on this week’s chart. The song received ~354 spins, besting last week’s mark by a substantial 84 plays.

Kygo & Sasha Sloan’s “I’ll Wait” also makes a big jump, rising six places to #3 on the strength of its ~343 spins (+69).

A three-place rise brings Surf Mesa’s “ily (featuring Emilee)” to #4. SHANGUY’s “Désolée (Paris/Paname)” meanwhile drops three spots to #5.

