The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Earns 5th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart, 7th Week Atop Hot Adult Contemporary Chart

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” again reclaims the Mediabase pop radio chart throne, earning its fifth overall week at #1 (across three separate reigns). The song concurrently retains its #1 position on the hot adult contemporary radio chart, extending its run to seven weeks.

— Played ~17,580 times during the June 21-27 tracking period, “Blinding Lights” rises one place to #1 on the pop chart. The count trails last week’s mark by 284 spins but moves “Blinding Lights” ahead of the pack.

After hitting #1 last week, Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” falls to #2 this week. The collaboration received ~17,066 spins (-1,722).

Doja Cat’s “Say So” holds at #3, and Trevor Daniel’s “Falling” and Harry Styles’ “Adore You” respectively stay put at #4 and #5.

— “Blinding Lights” concurrently keeps its Hot AC throne with ~6,439 spins (-164).

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” holds at #2 with ~5,803 spins (-60), and “Adore You” spends another week in the #3 position. “Intentions” rises one spot to #4, and Post Malone’s “Circles” drops one place to #5 on the Hot AC chart.