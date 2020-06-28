in Music News

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Earns 5th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart, 7th Week Atop Hot Adult Contemporary Chart

“Blinding Lights” remains a dominant force at radio.

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights Video Screen | Republic

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” again reclaims the Mediabase pop radio chart throne, earning its fifth overall week at #1 (across three separate reigns). The song concurrently retains its #1 position on the hot adult contemporary radio chart, extending its run to seven weeks.

— Played ~17,580 times during the June 21-27 tracking period, “Blinding Lights” rises one place to #1 on the pop chart. The count trails last week’s mark by 284 spins but moves “Blinding Lights” ahead of the pack.

After hitting #1 last week, Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” falls to #2 this week. The collaboration received ~17,066 spins (-1,722).

Doja Cat’s “Say So” holds at #3, and Trevor Daniel’s “Falling” and Harry Styles’ “Adore You” respectively stay put at #4 and #5.

— “Blinding Lights” concurrently keeps its Hot AC throne with ~6,439 spins (-164).

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” holds at #2 with ~5,803 spins (-60), and “Adore You” spends another week in the #3 position. “Intentions” rises one spot to #4, and Post Malone’s “Circles” drops one place to #5 on the Hot AC chart.

blinding lightsdoja catdua lipaharry stylesJustin Bieberpost malonequavothe weekndtrevor daniel

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Regard & RAYE’s “Secrets” Spends 2nd Week At #1 On US Dance Radio Chart; Chris Malinchak, Kygo & Sasha Sloan Make Top 3