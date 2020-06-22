Chloe x Halle’s “Do It” Debuts On Billboard Hot 100 Chart Following “Ungodly Hour” Release

As the duo’s “Ungodly Hour” earns a Top 20 position on the Billboard 200 albums chart, Chloe x Halle’s focus single “Do It” arrives on the Billboard Hot 100 song listing.

The song starts at #83 on this week’s all-genre chart, which accounts for activity from sales, streams and radio activity.

“Do It” posted solid numbers on the sales and streaming fronts, making waves on platforms like iTunes, Apple Music and Spotify. The song is also beginning to take flight at urban radio, where it is rapidly approaching the Top 30.

“Do It” is the first Chloe x Halle song to make the Billboard Hot 100.