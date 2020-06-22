in Music News

Chloe x Halle’s “Do It” Debuts On Billboard Hot 100 Chart Following “Ungodly Hour” Release

“Do It” earns a spot on this week’s Hot 100.

Chloe x Halle - Do It Video Screen | Columbia/SME/BMG

As the duo’s “Ungodly Hour” earns a Top 20 position on the Billboard 200 albums chart, Chloe x Halle’s focus single “Do It” arrives on the Billboard Hot 100 song listing.

The song starts at #83 on this week’s all-genre chart, which accounts for activity from sales, streams and radio activity.

“Do It” posted solid numbers on the sales and streaming fronts, making waves on platforms like iTunes, Apple Music and Spotify. The song is also beginning to take flight at urban radio, where it is rapidly approaching the Top 30.

“Do It” is the first Chloe x Halle song to make the Billboard Hot 100.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

