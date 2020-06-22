Billboard Hot 100: 6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj’s “TROLLZ” Debuts As #1 Song In America, Also Takes #1 For Sales

6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj’s “TROLLZ” unsurprisingly turns its mammoth opening week buzz into a #1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100.

“TROLLZ” fared particularly well on the sales and streaming front, earning #1 on the Digital Song Sales chart and #3 on the Streaming Songs breakdown. Billboard notes that “TROLLZ” posted the best single-week sales figure since the release of Taylor Swift’s “ME! (featuring Brendon Urie)” in May 2019.

“TROLLZ” represents the inaugural Hot 100 chart-topper for 6ix9ine. It is the second such hit for Nicki Minaj, who first hit #1 earlier this year as part of Doja Cat’s “Say So.”

After two weeks at #1, DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” falls to #2. Lil Baby’s new “The Bigger Picture” starts at #3 on the chart, ahead of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce)” at #4 (-2) and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” at #5 (-2).