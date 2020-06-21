Jennifer Smestad’s “Half The Man” Enters Top 15 On US iTunes Sales Chart On Father’s Day

In conjunction with the annual Father’s Day celebration, numerous dad-related songs have been making waves on digital platforms.

When it comes to iTunes, one of the most noteworthy movers has been Jennifer Smestad’s “Half The Man.”

Well outside the Top 100 prior to this weekend, “Half The Man” is up to #11 as of press time at 6:40PM ET Sunday.

Amid its ascent on iTunes, Smestad also provided fans with another way to enjoy the song. She released an official music video for the track, which is available on YouTube (and embedded below).

Smestad first released the “Half The Man” audio earlier this year.