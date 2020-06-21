Songs By Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, Miranda Lambert Make Top 5 At Country Radio; Chris Janson, Florida Georgia Line Top 10

The upper region of this week’s Mediabase country radio airplay chart features tons of movement, as three songs officially enter the Top 5 and another two make the Top 10.

Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita” rises three places to #3, while Sam Hunt’s “Hard To Forget” jumps two spots to #4. Miranda Lambert’s “Bluebird” concurrently ascends two spots to #5.

Chris Janson’s “Done” meanwhile makes a six-place leap to #9, while Florida Georgia Line’s “I Love My Country” rises one tick to #10. The positions are all based on chart points.

— “One Margarita” additionally ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s #3 song for airplay (6,952 spins, +906) and audience impressions (40.5 million) during the June 14-20 tracking period. “Hard To Forget” was #4 for airplay (6,510 spins, +545) and #5 for audience impressions (36.6 million).

“Bluebird” was the panel’s fifth-most played (6,146 spins, +202) and 7th-most heard (34.4 million). “Done” took #11 for spins (4,787, +459) and #10 for audience (27.8 million), and “I Love My Country” was #12 for spins (4,718, -6) and #9 for audience (28.0 million).