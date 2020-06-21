in Music News

Songs By Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, Miranda Lambert Make Top 5 At Country Radio; Chris Janson, Florida Georgia Line Top 10

“One Margarita,” “Hard To Forget,” “Bluebird,” “Done,” and “I Love My Country” rise on the country chart.

The upper region of this week’s Mediabase country radio airplay chart features tons of movement, as three songs officially enter the Top 5 and another two make the Top 10.

Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita” rises three places to #3, while Sam Hunt’s “Hard To Forget” jumps two spots to #4. Miranda Lambert’s “Bluebird” concurrently ascends two spots to #5.

Chris Janson’s “Done” meanwhile makes a six-place leap to #9, while Florida Georgia Line’s “I Love My Country” rises one tick to #10. The positions are all based on chart points.

— “One Margarita” additionally ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s #3 song for airplay (6,952 spins, +906) and audience impressions (40.5 million) during the June 14-20 tracking period. “Hard To Forget” was #4 for airplay (6,510 spins, +545) and #5 for audience impressions (36.6 million).

“Bluebird” was the panel’s fifth-most played (6,146 spins, +202) and 7th-most heard (34.4 million). “Done” took #11 for spins (4,787, +459) and #10 for audience (27.8 million), and “I Love My Country” was #12 for spins (4,718, -6) and #9 for audience (28.0 million).

