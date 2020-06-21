Kelsea Ballerini & Halsey’s “The Other Girl” Enters Top 40 At Pop Radio, Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” Top 50

Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey’s collaborative “the other girl” officially debuts on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Below last week’s chart at #42, “the other girl” makes this week’s Top 40 at #39. The collaboration garnered 785 spins during the June 14-20 tracking period, a count which tops last week’s mark by 268 plays.

Although Ballerini is now pushing “hole in the bottle” at her home country format, “the other girl” remains the focus single at pop and hot adult contemporary. It is faring even better at the latter format, improving to #28 this week.

— As “the other girl” debuts on the pop chart, Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” makes moves just below the listing. Played 308 times during the tracking period (+145), “Go Crazy” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #50 song. It was #56 last week.