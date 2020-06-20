DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” Remains #1 In Australia, Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar,” S1mba’s “Rover” Enter Top 10

DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” keeps the throne in the Land Down Under, earning a fifth week atop the ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart.

“ROCKSTAR” retains its #1 position thanks to another week of strong numbers.

SAINt JHN’s “Roses” holds at #2 on the chart, while The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” earns another stint at #3. Up one place, Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me” claims a new peak of #4. Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” concurrently slides one rung to #5.

— This week’s chart features two new Top 10 additions. Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” rises six places to #6, and S1mba’s “Rover (featuring DTG)” ascends eighteen places to #7.

— New entries on this week’s chart include The Kid Laroi’s “GO (featuring Juice WRLD)” at #23, Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” at #24, 6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj’s “TROLLZ” at #45, and Regard & RAYE’s “Secrets” at #48.