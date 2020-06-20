in Music News

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” Remains #1 In Australia, Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar,” S1mba’s “Rover” Enter Top 10

“ROCKSTAR” again ranks as the top song in Australia.

DaBaby - Press Photo by Jackie Dimailig, courtesy of Interscope/IGA Publicity

DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” keeps the throne in the Land Down Under, earning a fifth week atop the ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart.

“ROCKSTAR” retains its #1 position thanks to another week of strong numbers.

SAINt JHN’s “Roses” holds at #2 on the chart, while The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” earns another stint at #3. Up one place, Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me” claims a new peak of #4. Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” concurrently slides one rung to #5.

— This week’s chart features two new Top 10 additions. Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” rises six places to #6, and S1mba’s “Rover (featuring DTG)” ascends eighteen places to #7.

— New entries on this week’s chart include The Kid Laroi’s “GO (featuring Juice WRLD)” at #23, Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” at #24, 6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj’s “TROLLZ” at #45, and Regard & RAYE’s “Secrets” at #48.

6ix9inea7sdababyjason derulojawsh 685juice wrldnicki minajregardrockstarroddy ricchsaint jhnthe kid laroithe weekndtopic

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Returns To Top 5 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Reaches 5x Platinum In Australia, SAINt JHN’s “Roses” Certified 3x Platinum