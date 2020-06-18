in Music News

Madison Beer’s “Dead,” “Home With You,” and “Hurts Like Hell” Earn Gold Certifications In United States

Madison Beer received three gold certifications this week.

Madison Beer in Dead | Access/Kobalt/YouTube

Madison Beer just received her first career RIAA certifications, as three of her popular singles have officially attained gold status in the United States.

According to the RIAA, “Dead,” “Home With You,” and “Hurts Like Hell (featuring Offset)” received their gold awards on June 16, 2020.

The awards confirm 500,000 in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

It was not a major US chart hit, but 2017’s “Dead” proved resonant with pop fans and built considerable momentum for Beer’s career. “Home With You” reached the Top 20 at pop radio, while “Hurts Like Hell” charted as a successful follow-up.

