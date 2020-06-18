Raleigh Ritchie, Phoebe Bridgers, Black Eyed Peas, Charlie Puth Performing On “Late Late Show With James Corden” Episodes

Each of next week’s four “garage” editions of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” will feature a remote musical performance.

Raleigh Ritchie will take the virtual stage as part of the June 22 broadcast, while Phoebe Bridgers will support “Punisher” with a performance on June 23.

Black Eyed Peas will perform on the June 24 edition of “The Late Late Show,” and Charlie Puth will deliver the week’s final performance on June 25.

The four original episodes also have at least one confirmed interview guest. Full listings follow:

Thursday, June 18

David Tennant; Jodie Whittaker; musical performance by Leon Bridges featuring Terrace Martin (n)

Friday, June 19

Rob Gronkowski; Venus Williams; musical performance by HAIM (OAD: 5/21/20)

Monday, June 22

Lena Waithe; musical performance by Raleigh Ritchie (n)

Tuesday, June 23

Will Ferrell; Billy Porter; musical performance by Phoebe Bridgers (n)

Wednesday, June 24

Don Cheadle; musical performance by Black Eyed Peas (n)

Thursday, June 25

Russell Crowe; SpaceX Crew Dragon astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley; musical performance by Charlie Puth (n)

Friday, June 26

U.S. Representative Val Demings; musical performance by M. Ward (OAD: 6/3/20)