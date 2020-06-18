Harry Styles’ “Adore You” Earns 2x Platinum Award In US, “Sweet Creature” Certified Platinum

Harry Styles just received new RIAA certifications – one for his chart-topping smash and another for a fan favorite track from his solo debut.

According to the RIAA, #1 pop and Hot AC radio hit “Adore You” went double platinum on June 16, 2020. The award confirms 2 million in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

“Sweet Creature,” a cut off his self-titled debut, concurrently attained platinum status. The award signifies 1 million in US units.

— Along with topping the aforementioned radio charts, “Adore You” reached #6 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Sweet Creature” was not a proper radio single but still managed a #93 peak on the Hot 100.