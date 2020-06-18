in Music News

Harry Styles’ “Adore You” Earns 2x Platinum Award In US, “Sweet Creature” Certified Platinum

“Adore You” and “Sweet Creature” received new RIAA certifications.

Harry Styles just received new RIAA certifications – one for his chart-topping smash and another for a fan favorite track from his solo debut.

According to the RIAA, #1 pop and Hot AC radio hit “Adore You” went double platinum on June 16, 2020. The award confirms 2 million in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

“Sweet Creature,” a cut off his self-titled debut, concurrently attained platinum status. The award signifies 1 million in US units.

— Along with topping the aforementioned radio charts, “Adore You” reached #6 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Sweet Creature” was not a proper radio single but still managed a #93 peak on the Hot 100.

