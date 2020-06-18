John Bolton, Leslie Odom Jr Scheduled For June 23 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” Appearances

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Leslie Odom Jr during Tuesday's March 27, 2018 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Amid the release of his buzzy new book “The Room Where It Happened,” John Bolton will make a remote appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
TV provider listings say Bolton will appear on the June 23 edition of the flagship CBS talk show. The episode will also feature a remote performance by Leslie Odom Jr.
Other upcoming “Colbert” guests include Sherrilyn Ifill (June 18), Mike Birbiglia (June 18), James Corden (June 22), Ibram X Kendi (June 22), Bright Eye (June 22), and Jon Stewart (June 24).
As a reminder, all “Colbert” listings are subject to change.
cbs john bolton leslie odom jr stephen colbert the late show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Loading…