Kelly Clarkson To Cover Lisa Loeb’s “Stay,” Chat With Demi Lovato, David Boreanaz on June 25 Kelly Clarkson Show

The day before “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga” launches on Netflix, cast member Demi Lovato will make a daytime television appearance.

Lovato will appear remotely on the June 25 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” The episode will also feature a video chat with David Boreanaz, as well as a “Kelly-Oke” cover of Lisa Loeb’s “Stay.”

Who else can you expect on “Kelly”? Official listings follow:

June 19 – Kevin Costner, Nicole Byer (Cover: “I’d Rather Go Blind”)

June 22 – Laura Prepon, Ne-Yo (Cover: “Be My Baby”)

June 23 – Chelsea Handler, Ron Funches, Frank Grillo (Cover: “Senorita”)

June 24 – 50 Cent, Lauren Lapkus, Art Smith, Ashley Borden (Cover: “Unpretty”)

June 25 – Demi Lovato, David Boreanaz (Cover: “Stay”)

June 26 – Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, Terry Crews (Cover: “Cowboy, Take Me Away”)