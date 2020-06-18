in TV News

Kelly Clarkson To Cover Lisa Loeb’s “Stay,” Chat With Demi Lovato, David Boreanaz on June 25 Kelly Clarkson Show

Listings for next week’s “Kelly Clarkson Show” episodes have arrived.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 3123 -- Pictured: Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal)

The day before “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga” launches on Netflix, cast member Demi Lovato will make a daytime television appearance.

Lovato will appear remotely on the June 25 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” The episode will also feature a video chat with David Boreanaz, as well as a “Kelly-Oke” cover of Lisa Loeb’s “Stay.”

Who else can you expect on “Kelly”? Official listings follow:

June 19 – Kevin Costner, Nicole Byer (Cover: “I’d Rather Go Blind”)
June 22 – Laura Prepon, Ne-Yo (Cover: “Be My Baby”)
June 23 – Chelsea Handler, Ron Funches, Frank Grillo (Cover: “Senorita”)
June 24 – 50 Cent, Lauren Lapkus, Art Smith, Ashley Borden (Cover: “Unpretty”)
June 25 – Demi Lovato, David Boreanaz (Cover: “Stay”)
June 26 – Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, Terry Crews (Cover: “Cowboy, Take Me Away”)

demi lovatokelly clarksonthe kelly clarkson show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

John Bolton, Leslie Odom Jr Scheduled For June 23 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” Appearances

Raleigh Ritchie, Phoebe Bridgers, Black Eyed Peas, Charlie Puth Performing On “Late Late Show With James Corden” Episodes