Kane Brown, Chloe x Halle, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, More Confirmed For BET Awards Performances

Monday has been rich with news about the 2020 BET Awards.

In addition to revealing this year’s nominations, Viacom confirmed that the show will simulcast on CBS for the first time ever. The media giant subsequently confirmed Amanda Seales as host and revealed a plethora of performers set for this year’s show.

The initial wave of confirmed performers includes Alicia Keys, Chloe X Halle, DaBaby, D Smoke, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Jonathan McReynolds, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, SiR, Summer Walker, Usher, and Wayne Brady.

Masego and Lonr. will additionally perform as part of the BET Amplified Program.

Airing across multiple networks including BET and CBS, the virtual awards show will take place from 8-11PM ET/PT on June 28.