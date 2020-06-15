Ariana Grande Enters Top 15 On All-Time US Digital Song Certifications List As “7 Rings,” “Break Up,” Receive New Multi-Platinum Awards

A new wave of gold, platinum and multi-platinum awards thrusts Ariana Grande into the Top 15 on the RIAA’s list for most certified US digital song units.

According to the RIAA, Grande now holds certifications for 52.5 million US digital song units. The figure slots Grande at #15 on the list, positioned in between Luke Bryan (54.5 million) and Post Malone (52 million).

Leading the way among new awards is a 5x platinum honor for “7 rings.” The certification confirms 5 million in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

Grande also received a multi-platinum award (3x platinum, 3 million) for “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored.”

Other new certifications include platinum honors (1 million) for “nasa,” “imagine,” “needy,” and “boyfriend (featuring Social House).” Grande also earned a gold certification (500,000) for “goodnight n go.”

— Although the focus is on her new song certifications, the Grammy-winning artist also picked up a 2x platinum award for her “thank u, next” album. The award signifies 2 million album units, with each equal to 1 album sale, 10 track sales or 1500 track streams.